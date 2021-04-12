Arsenal Manager Arteta Rues Saka’s Injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted the injury sustained by Bukayo Saka has come at a terrible time for the club.

Saka had to come off with a thigh problem during Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The youngster is an early doubt for Arsenal’s key Europa League quarter final second leg against Slavia Prague on Thursday.



When asked about Saka by reporters, Arteta said: “I don’t know, he had to come off, he had some discomfort in his thigh.

“It’s the last thing that we need because we’re missing some big players at the moment and we don’t want to lose another one.

“I don’t know the extent. I think for Thursday David [Luiz] will be out, Kieran [Tierney] will be out, Emile [Smith Rowe] and Martin [Odegaard] we don’t know yet. And Bukayo we’ll see how he will develop in the next few days.”

