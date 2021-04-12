Athletes, Officials Hail Organisation of Ijesha Grand Marathon                  

Athletes and officials who participated in the first Ijesha Grand Marathon have hailed the organisation of the event.



Endorsed by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, the race attracted the best of Nigerian road runners to the ancient but beautiful town of Ilesa, the capital of Ijeshaland and the athletes say they are thrilled by the seamless organisation of the race which had renowned coach and former Nigeria middle distance champion, chief Tony Osheku as race director.

“This is one of the best 10km road races I have attended. It was well coordinated and I am particularly happy for the locals who came in their hundreds to participate,’says Adamu Shehu Muazu who won the men’s race and the accompanying #400,000 top prize money.

“This will help in the development of road race in this part of the country. I am sure with more races like this,Ilesa can produce…