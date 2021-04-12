Dare Confident Nigeria Will Return To Track And Field Podium In Tokyo   

Youth and Sports Development Minister chief Sunday Dare is confident Nigeria’s 13 year wait for a track and field medal at the Olympics will end this year at the Tokyo Games.

Nigeria last won a track and field medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 when the women’s 4x100m relay team and Blessing Okagbare (long jump) won silver medals and the Sports Minister is confident track and field will start delivering the medals like it did in 1996 in Atlanta.

Track and Field has accounted for 13 of the 25 medals Team Nigeria have won at the Games.

The sport has also delivered two of the three gold medals won with a first ever individual gold by Chioma Ajunwa in the women’s long jump.

” The performances of our athletes so far this year have given us renewed hopes that Nigerian track and field athletes can better their performance at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta where they won four…