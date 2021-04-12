Egbakhumeh Wins Maiden Oba Elegushi Golf Championship

Andrew Egbakhumeh emerged the overall winner of the maiden edition of the Oba Elegushi Gold Championship.

The one-day tournament which was organised by Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, took place on Friday 9th April at Ikoyi Gold Course, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Egbakhumeh finished top in the men’s net with a score of 89-(18) =71 ahead of D.C. Ehenember who had 84-(13)=71 in second and Olumayowa Olukoya who got 98-(26)=72 in third.

For the Ladies net, Princess Oghene emerged winner while Selin Hainsworth came second.

In the men’s longest drive hole nine, Kariuki Harrison was the winner with Evelyn Oyome coming tops for the ladies.

Chief Tony Prest won the men’s nearest to the pin hole 11 while the veteran net saw K.B. Adelaja emerge victorious and T.Odedina finished second.

And speaking on the significance of the golf tournament, Oba Elegushi said he decided to organise it to mark his 45th birthday and thank God for keeping him alive.

“A lot of things have happened, a lot of people…