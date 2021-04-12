Ex-Inter Star Cauet: Osimhen Back To His Best

Former Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Benoît Cauet believes Victor Osimhen is back to his best after the striker initially struggled to impress at Napoli, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen joined Napoli in a big money move from Lille last summer after scoring 13 goals in 27 league appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

The 22-year-old missed over two months of action after sustaining a shoulder injury on international duty with Nigeria in November and spent time in quarantine early this year after contracting coronavirus.

The striker has however started more games for Napoli in recent weeks and scored in the 2-0 away win at Sampdoria on Sunday.

“Osimhen is showing interesting things, he is finally making the plays he did at Lille,”Cauet was quoted by Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

The former Wolfsburg player has scored five goals in 16 league appearances for Napoli this season.

