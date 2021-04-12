Joshua Ready To Accept Venue Offer For Fury Fight

It seems the biggest heavyweight showdown in British boxing history has taken a huge step to becoming a reality after Anthony Joshua hinted he was ready to accept an official offer to face Tyson Fury.

Eddie Hearn has been in discussions for weeks with various venues vying to host the fight and several options are now being put forward to both boxers, with a view to getting a deal done for them to meet in the ring this summer.

And it appears Joshua has already approved of one of the bids under consideration as he immediately fired a warning to Fury over social media.

“Positive news this evening! I’m lacing up my running boots rn [right now]!!!” Joshua wrote on Instagram.

“@258MGT and @Matchroomboxing have received the first OFFICIAL offer to host the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship Of The WORLD!

“I will be victorious God willing! No place to hide now! I’M COMING.”

Joshua will be…