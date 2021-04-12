Kanu Attracted Nigerians, Africans To Arsenal

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Anichebe has revealed that Kanu Nwankwo’s adventure in the colours of Arsenal made Africans and Nigerians support the club.

Anichebe, a product of Arsenal academy made this known in an interview with Premier League Productions, where he also said that Kanu’s mesmerizing skills and despite his height caught his attention.

Recall that the former Arsenal star recorded 273 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 54 goals while providing 29 assists.

Anichebe, who relished the rare opportunity of training alongside Kanu in the senior national team, posited that the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist has envious skills.

“I came into the national team with Kanu, kind of star-struck when I saw him. The long journey he had in his career in the Premier League,” Anichebe told Premier League Productions.

“He got a lot of Africans and Nigerians especially to support Arsenal not just for his performances on the pitch but his Foundation.

“He’s one that we…