Man Of The Match Ejuke On Target In CSKA Moscow Home Win Over Rotor Volgograd

Chidera Ejuke capped a brilliant performance with a goal as CSKA Moscow beat Rotor Volgograd 2-0 in their Russian Premier League clash on Monday night, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke opened scoring for the home team late in the first half.

The winger has now scored three goals in 20 league outings for CSKA Moscow this season.

The Nigeria international, who was named man-of-the-match was replaced by Vladislav Yakovlev in the 88th minute.

Salomon Rondon scored the second goal for CSKA 20 minutes from time.

Ivica Olic’s men currently fourth position on the table with 46 points from 25 matches.

