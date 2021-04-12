Napoli Will Keep Fighting After Win At Sampdoria

Victor Osimhen has urged his Napoli teammates to keep working hard following Sunday’s 2-0 away win at Sampdoria, reports Completesports.com.

The striker sealed the win by grabbing a late goal for the Partenopei.

It was a return to winning ways for Napoli who lost away to Juventus in their last fixture.

Fabian opened scoring for Gennaro Gattuso’s side in the 35th minute.

Napoli moved into fourth place on 59 points following the win with eight games remaining.

“We keep fighting💪🏽 @sscnapoli 💙🤍 ,”Osimhen tweeted.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals in 16 league appearances for Napoli this season.

