Osimhen Has Failed To Match His €70m Price Tag At Napoli

Former Italy striker, Bruno Giordano has questions Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen’s contribution to the progress of Napoli since he joined the team a mouth-watering €70m from Lille last summer.

Osimhen, who was on the scoresheet in Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Sampdoria in Sunday’s Serie A game, has had a rather tough season after battling with injury and covid-19.

The Nigerian international has managed five goals in 22 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign for Napoli.

Reacting to the development, Giordano in a chat with spazionapoli.it said that Osimhen has a different characteristic from other strikers that the club have signed.

“I don’t know if the Nigerian is worth so much. I know that Haaland at Borussia costs less and so it is logical that the square should question itself given the high expectations surrounding Victor, who is only 22 years old,” Giordano said.

“He has different characteristics from the other Napoli strikers and this…