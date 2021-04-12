Rohr Has Quality Players At His Disposal To Turn Super Eagles To World Beaters

Former Nigerian defender, Sam Sodje has urged Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to utilize the quality of players at his disposal to turn the team into world-beaters.

Sodje made this call in an interview with a Lagos-based radio station, where he stated that the future of the team is bright with the array of stars in the senior national team.

The former Portsmouth star, who made his debut for Nigeria in a 3–0 friendly defeat to Romania in Bucharest in November 2005, called on Rohr to transform the Super Eagles into a title-winning team.

“We’ve got a bunch of players at the moment coming through and Nigeria as a nation should be proud and happy for the future. Coming to all these games I think we should be positive.

“On paper, we are the top side but we need to turn up and perform on the pitch. I hope Gernot Rohr understands that the players he has at the moment are top quality and unbelievable.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

