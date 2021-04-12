Son Racially Abused After Tottenham’s Defeat To Man United

Tottenham have condemned the racial abuse directed at Heung-min Son on social media after their 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

Son gave Spurs a 40th-minute lead, before second-half goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood turned the game around on Sunday.

But Son was in the spotlight before his opener when he went down under contact from Scott McTominay in the build-up to a Cavani goal, which was disallowed by referee Chris Kavanagh after a VAR review.

He has since become the latest Premier League star to be subjected to vile racial abuse online as Rhian Brewster, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford and more have suffered the same fate this season.

Tottenham slammed the abuse as a statement read: “Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players.

“This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward.

“We stand…