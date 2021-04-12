Tierney Set To Miss Rest Of Season With Knee Injury

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed Kieran Tierney’s knee injury will ‘probably’ rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Tierney was forced off in the first-half of last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

The former Celtic defender has been one of the Gunners’ standout performers in a so far disappointing campaign with Arteta’s side staying in ninth place with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United on Sunday.

When asked for an injury update on his squad, the Spaniard said: “Kieran Tierney is out – probably for the season.”

Arteta was also without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (illness), Martin Odegaard (ankle), David Luiz (knee) and Emile Smith Rowe (ankle) for the trip to Sheffield United.

And despite the lengthy injury list, Arsenal’s injured stars were not missed as goals from Alexandre Lacazette (2) and Gabriel Martinelli kept alive the club’s slim hopes of a top six finish.

But Arteta’s attention now turns to Thursday’s crucial…