Watford Boss Munoz Allays Troost-Ekong Injury Fear

Watford manager Xisco Munoz insists William Troost-Ekong should be fit for this weekend’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Luton Town, reports Completesports.com.

The centre-back was replaced by Craig Cathcart in the 70th minute in Friday’s 2-0 home win against Reading after receiving treatment during the match.

Asked about the former Udinese of Italy defender, who was taken off in the second half with muscle cramp, the head coach added: “He was a little tired and he stopped in a good time.”

Troost-Ekong has made 29 league appearances for the Hornets this season with a goal to his name.

Last weekend’s win moves Watford 12 points clear of the chasing pack and a step closer to promotion back to the Premier League.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…