Watford Coach Munoz Lavishes Praise On Success After Win Vs Reading

Watford manager, Xisco Munoz has expressed his satisfaction with Isaac Success’ performance in Friday’s 2-0 win against Reading, reports Completesports.com.

Success replaced Ken Sema in the 78th minute for his sixth appearance this season after recently returning from hamstring problems.

The Nigeria international gave a good account of himself much to the delight of the gaffer.



“I’m very happy with Isaac because he had a very good performance but I want to say congrats to all players because they were all at a big level,” Munoz told the club’s website.

“Sometimes, I say I have 24 players ready to play and you don’t believe me. But today when Cathcart, Gray, Isaac or Carlos played, I think they were at a very good level,” he said.

With the result they achieved against Reading, Watford are still second on the Championship table after gathering 82 points from 41 games so far this term.

