Yaya Tourè – One Of The Most Influential African Footballers Ever

When one thinks of the best footballers of all time, the first thought concerns the strikers. Players like Weah, Abedi Pele and Eto’o were legends of the African continent, remembered by fans around the world for their fantastic goals and for their contribution to international teams such as Milan, Barcelona and Marseille. Yet one of the strongest African footballers ever, as pointed by Ghana football news, is a box-to-box midfielder who has managed to leave an indelible mark in two of the most important championships in the world: Yaya Tourè.

The Ivorian footballer, born in Bouakè in 1983, was a pillar of the historic barcelona which in 2009 won 6 trophies in the same year. For sure during those years Yayà Tourè was one of the most followed midfielders by the top international clubs and one of the strongest players on the scene. With the arrival of the Ivorian footballer, the great period of Manchester City began: in any team where he played, Tourè managed to win something….