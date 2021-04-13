Adekuruoye Promises Gold In Tokyo, Hails Sports Minister Dare

One of Nigeria’s biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics, Odunayo Adekuruoye says her sight is firmly set on winning gold for Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer.

Adekuruoye who was ranked the world number one freestyle wrestler in the 57kg after winning her sixth consecutive African championship crown in February last year also won her event at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival and says her preparations are on course towards making history in Tokyo.

“The Sports Festival is part of my preparations for the Olympics and I will like to thank the Honourable Minister for Sports, chief Sunday Dare for ensuring we have the festival despite several postponements occasioned by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Adekuruoye who also says the Sports Minister has provided the enabling environment for her and others to have good preparations for the Olympics.

“I am going to Tokyo…