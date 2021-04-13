Allegri Advised Juve President To Get Rid Of Ronaldo

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri reportedly advised president of the Serie A giants Andrea Agnelli to ‘get rid of’ Cristiano Ronaldo positing ‘He’s blocking the growth of the team’.

According to La Repubblica Allegri left a piece of advice to Agnelli before he was left his position as coach.

“Get rid of Ronaldo, he’s blocking the growth of the team and the club,” the former coach told the patron, according to the newspaper.

Juventus has won eight Scudetti in a row and Ronaldo was aiming to add to his already five Champions League trophies between Manchester United and Real Madrid.

But the report claims the scenario has changed from being ‘the deal of the century’ for Juventus to almost become ‘a prisoner’ of their star.

Ronaldo’s deal expires in 2022, but Calciomercato.com reports the forward will meet with the club after the season to discuss the future.

Juventus are, according to the outlet, ready to say farewell to the former Real…