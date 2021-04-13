Cisse Ex-Liverpool, French Striker Signs For New Club At 39

Former Liverpool and French striker Djibril Cisse has signed for American fourth-tier side Panathinaikos Chicago at the age of 39.

Panathinaikos Chicago confirmed Cisse’s signing on Twitter writing:”Once Green, Always Green.”

Cisse has been without a club since leaving Swiss Division Three club Yverdon Sports.

He played for Greek giants Panathinaikos between 2009-11 after leaving Marseille.

He scored scored 47 goals in just 61 games during his time with Panathinaikos.

Cisse joined Liverpool from Auxerre in 2004 for £14m, but struggled with injuries which included a horror leg break.

Panathinaikos Chicago is the 13th club of his career.

But Cisse’s talents don’t end on the football pitch.

He has always been a lover of clothes and has long taken an interest in the world’s biggest designers.

And since playing in the Premier League, the 38-year-old has turned to modelling.

He hit the catwalk in the final show of Jean-Paul Gaultier in the French capital last…