D’ Avila Backs Osimhen To Become ‘Huge Player’ For Napoli

William D’Avila, the agent of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, says the Nigerian is gradually hitting top form after a troubled start to his career at the club, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen has struggled to make impact at the club following his well celebrated move from Ligue 1 outfit Lille last summer.

The 22-year-old copped a shoulder injury on international duty with Nigeria in November and only returned to action for the Partenopei in January.

The striker has however scored twice in his last three league outings for the Blues and D’Avila is adamant his client will make a huge impact at the club.

“He feels very good after yesterday’s goal and performance,”D’Avila told kisskissnapoli.it.

“In general he is returning to peak form and if he continues like this nobody will be able to stop him.

“He needed a period of adaptation but now he’s mostly fine with his head, he’s focused.

