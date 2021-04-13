Fulham, Genk, Monaco Chase Ike Ugbo

Cercle Brugge forward Ike Ugbo is a subject of interest from Genk, Monaco and Fulham, Competesports.com reports.

Ugbo linked up with Cercle Brugge from Premier League club Chelsea on loan last summer and has impressed at the Belgian Pro League outfit.

The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided one assist in 33 games this season.

His impressive displays has attracted him to a number of clubs in Europe with Serie A sides Sampdoria, Bologna as well as Russian club Rostov also interested.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for the young forward, but interested clubs will have to pay £5m to sign him.

The Blues academy graduate’s contract will expire in June 2022.

