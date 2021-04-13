I Turned Down Mourinho And Tottenham To Join Manchester United

Odion Ighalo says he turned down offers from Tottenham Hotspur and other clubs to join Manchester United last year, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo, 31, joined the Red Devils on loan from Chinese Premier League outfit Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020.

The deal was later extended until 2021 with the forward scoring five goals in 23 appearances for United across all competitions.

Having left English football in 2017 following a three-year spell at Watford where he had helped the club to Premier League promotion, Ighalo would not have been a name many would have considered at the time to solve United’s striker shortage.

The former Nigeria international however revealed that turned down suitors to link up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

‘That was close – my agent called me and told me they (Tottenham) had offered to match whatever I was earning but once I heard Manchester United were interested, there was no turning back,”Ighalo told Sky Sports.

“I couldn’t…