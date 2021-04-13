Ighalo Opens Up On Man United Exit, Unfair Solskjaer Treatment

Odion Ighalo says he was not fairly treated by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his loan stint at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo, 31, joined the Red Devils on loan from Chinese Premier League outfit Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020.

The deal was later extended until January 2021, but the former Nigeria international started just two games this season before leaving.

Ighalo admits he had to leave his boyhood club after he was regularly snubbed by Solskjaer.

“There wasn’t much possibility because I wanted more playing time,” the 31-year-old told Sky Sports when asked if he could have extended his stay with United.

“At my age, I want to play and not just sit on the bench and not have any minutes.

“I didn’t just want to be there picking up a salary – I wanted to be involved so I said to my agent that if an offer comes in, I will look at it and see what’s best for me, which is what I did.

“I’m so happy that my path crossed…