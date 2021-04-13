Mbappe Is PSG’s New Pride

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker, Neymar has described teammate Kylian Mbappe as the new pride of the team.

Neymar made this known on Tuesday ahead of the PSG’s second leg clash against reigning Champions League holder, Bayern Munich in Paris today.

Recall that Mbappe netted a brace in the team’s 3-2 win over Bayern Munich last week Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

However, the Brazilian international insisted that Mbappe is the golden boy of the club.

“First of all, I was very touched by the man he is. Kylian is very considerate, always happy, polite and kind to everyone. He is a very beautiful person. That’s why we’ve got along so well since our first contact.

“Then, of course, I had the opportunity to watch him train, to observe his speed, his dribbling repertoire, his intelligence and to see his humility to keep evolving. There, I said to myself: ‘he is our golden boy!’

“Speed alone doesn’t mean anything. You have to be smart to use it properly, and Kylian is. He…