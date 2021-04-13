Musa Super Eagles Skipper Rejoins Kano Pillars Until End Of Season

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) giants Kano Pillars have confirmed that Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has re-signed with them until the end of the 2020/21 football season, Completesports.com reports.

In a statement from the office of the chairman of the club, Surajo Shuaibu Jambul agreed to sign Musa until the end of this current campaign.

Musa had been without a club since departing Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr in October last year.

But the former CSKA and Leicester City forward has now rejoined his former club.

Also Read: Ighalo: Pogba One Of The Best Players I Have Played With

“Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has sensationally returned to Kano Pillars FC for the reminder of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season (NPFL),” the statement read.

“Musa previously played for the Pride of Kano in 2009 where he ended the season as the top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League with 18 goals before moving to VVV-Venlo in the…