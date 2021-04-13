



The first leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals got off to an entertaining start as the injury-ridden Real Madrid outclassed Liverpool in a surprise 3-1 win; PSG beat the reigning Champions, Bayern Munich 2-3 away from home; Manchester City stunned Borussia Dortmund to secure a last-minute 2-1 win, and Chelsea put on a pragmatic […]

The post ‘Never Watching Alone’: Shock Results In UCL Quarter-Finals First Leg As Heineken Unveils Celebrities appeared first on Complete Sports.





Source: Complete Sports