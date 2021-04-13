Pogba One Of The Best Players I Have Played With

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has labelled Paul Pogba as one of the best players he has shared the field with in his career, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo and Pogba were teammates during the forward’s time at Manchester United.

The 31-year-old left United for Saudi Arabia Professional League outfit Al Shabab in January and Pogba has been linked a move elsewhere too with just one-year left on his current contract.

His former teammate however believes it is imperative for the Red Devils to keep the Frenchman.



“He’s one of the best players I’ve played with and one of the best players at Manchester United,” Ighalo told Sky Sports.

“Apart from playing on the pitch, he’s a good guy in the dressing room, a funny guy, he’s always happy. The only time he isn’t happy is when he’s not playing and I can understand that – everyone wants to play.

“If Manchester United have the opportunity…