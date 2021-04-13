Robert Lewandowski Returns To Light Training

Bayern Munich forward and top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski has returned to light training.

The 32-year-old strained a ligament in his right knee in a World Cup qualifier against Andorra while on international duty for Poland at the end of last month.

Lewandowski was seen training today for the first time since the injury, but was limited to just light training with Bayern Munich’s fitness coach Simon Martinello.

Bild reports that the Poland international will be out of action for another two weeks, meaning he will not feature in the German side’s big Champions League clash on Tuesday against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich missed Lewandowski in their quarter-final first leg, losing 3-2 against PSG despite registering 31 shots.

Lewandowski has scored 42 goals in just 36 club games for Bayern this season.

