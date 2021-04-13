Ziyech To Be Offered In Exchange For Sevilla Defender Kounde

Chelsea are reportedly willing to make an astonishing player-plus cash deal involving last summer signing Hakim Ziyech in a bid to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is in the market for a centre-back this summer and wants to bring Kounde, a long-term target of Manchester United, to Stamford Bridge.

According to reports in Spain Chelsea are in pole position to land the 22-year-old and are prepared to use Ziyech as a makeweight to secure a deal, despite splashing out £37.8million on him last summer.

AS report that Chelsea are hesitant to pay the defender’s £69m release clause in full and will instead offer Sevilla a player in a bid to drive his price down.

Ziyech, who has been in and out of Chelsea’s team, has failed to live up to expectations since joining from Ajax, chipping in with just four goals and the same number of assists all season.

He is one of six players that…