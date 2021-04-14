Benin Facilities Good Enough To Host All African Games

Former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung believes the current facilities in Benin are good enough to host any international competition, most especially, the All African Games (AAG) in Nigeria.

He made this known at the closing ceremony of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin on Wednesday.

Dalung, who commended Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for successfully hosting the Festival, also challenged other state governors to follow suit and put up good facilities.

“First of all, I commend Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo for delivering on his promise of a successful festival, while I challenge other states to provide the same facilities for their people.

“Second, I am very proud of what I see here in Edo. The facilities here can be used to host any international event.

“With the way, I see this infrastructure, I am tempted to think that we no more have challenges of bidding for any international competition.

“We can successfully host the African Games in Nigeria with…