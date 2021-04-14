Bordeaux Provide Positive Injury Update On Samuel Kalu

Ligue 1 club Girondis Bordeaux have provided positive injury update on Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu, Completesports.com reports.

Kalu suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury in Bordeaux’s 3-1 home win against Dijon last month.

The 23-year-old was replaced by Nicolas de Preville in the 16th minute of the encounter.

The former KAA Gent star started his struggles with a thigh injury in October during Nigeria’s friendly outing against Algeria, which kept him on the treatment table for over a month.

Kalu suffered a setback again in February during Bordeaux’s 3-0 loss to Lille but he shook it off and made an immediate recovery to Jean-Louis Gasset’s team a week later.

“Samuel Kalu continues his re-athletic training to better prepare for his return,” the club tweeted on Wednesday.

So far this season, he has contributed four goals and an assist in 18 Ligue 1 games for Bordeaux, who sit 15th on the league…