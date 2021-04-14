Buhari’s Aide, Shehu Sani Hail Musa’s Move To Kano Pillars

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad says the decision of Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is a ‘smart move’.

Musa joined Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Kano Pillars on Tuesday in a short-term deal, had previously played for the Kano club in 2009, and finished as the NPFL’s top scorer with 18 goals.

The Nigerian international has been without a club after leaving Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia last year.

Reacting to Musa’s move, Bashir Ahmad via his twitter handle on Wednesday, welcome the former Leicester City star back to the NPFL.

He wrote, “Kano @PillarsFC have agreed to sign its former player and Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, for the rest of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. Smart move by the ‘Sai Masu Gida’. Welcome home @AhmedMusa718.”

In the same vein, former Kaduna State lawmaker, Shehu Sani stated that it’s better for Musa to join Pillars than to be idle in…