Chukwueze Must Be Consistent With His Game

Former Nigerian defender, Obafemi Abiodun has urged Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze to be consistent with his play for both club and country.

Abiodun, who was part of the Dream Team 1 that won the Atlanta Olympic gold medal, told a Lagos-based radio station that he has never doubted the potential and talent of the Villarreal star.

He, however, appeal to the Nigerian international to show some level of consistency in a bid to take his game to the next level.

“Chukwueze hasn’t shown that brilliancy consistently, you will see one of his class today, the next time you will get disappointed by his form,” says Abiodun.

“Sometimes looking at the Chukwueze, I must confess I watched his game for both club and country, his talent is not in doubt but there are some things I want him to be doing that he is not doing,

“We want to see that brilliancy more often, you will see one now and you don’t know when you will see another so, it is the consistency that is lacking in his game….