Dare Assures Of Support To States Directors Of Sports

The Ministry of Youth and sports Development has assured that it would continue to collaborate with State Directors of Sports to ensure sports development in the country as well as to empower the Youths in line with the policy thrust of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This assurance was given by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare when he met with the new executive of the Forum of Directors of Sports in Benin.

Dare said Government was determined to empower the Youth through sports for the economic growth of the country.

While commending the State Directors of Sports for conducting a peaceful, free and fair election, Dare assured that the Ministry would sustain the existing cordial relationship with the Directors to identify talents that would represent the country at international competitions.

The Minister said the State Directors of Sports from the 36 states and FCT deserve commendation for their maturity and unity of purpose which culminated into…