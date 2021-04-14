Dessers Nets Five Goals In Genk Friendly Win Vs Westerlo

Cyriel Dessers scored all five goals as KRC Genk hammered lower division club Westerlo 5-1 in a friendly game on Tuesday.

Dessers, 26, played the full 90 minutes in the test game as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Antwerp.

It will be a big boost for Dessers who has failed to replicate the form that saw Genk sign him from Dutch club Heracles.

Since his move to the Belgian side Dessers has netted just four goals in 27 league appearances.

His last goal in the league was on December 6th 2020 in a 4-2 home win against Antwerp.

It is a sharp contrast from his compatriot Paul Onuachu who has 27 goals in 32 league outings.

By James Agberebi

