Ex-Super Eagles Goalie Aiyenugba: I Can’t Wait To Face Musa

Kwara United goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba says he can’t wait to face Ahmed Musa in the Nigeria Professional League, reports Completesports.com.

Musa, 28, rejoined Kano Pillars on a short-term contract for the remaining part of the season on Tuesday.

Aiyenugba too rejoined Kwara United at the start of the season after a long spell abroad that saw him played for four different clubs in Israel.

The duo were teammates during Aiyenugba’s spell with the Super Eagles.

“It was a good decision and I want to welcome Ahmed Musa back to the NPFL as I am sure that he will definitely enjoy his stay at Kano Pillars because he is not new there,”Aiyenugba told Legit.ng.

“We were teammates for years in the Super Eagles and very close and all I can say about Ahmed Musa is that he is a gentle and humble person who always want peace.

“I can’t wait for me to face him in the league when my team Kwara United tackle Kano Pillars. It will be interesting.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site…