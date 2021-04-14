Ferdinand Urges Man United To Sign Everton Striker Calvert-Lewin

Legendary Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the Red Devils should go for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Calvert-Lewis, 24,who missed his side’s 0-0 draw with Brighton on Monday through injury – is enjoying the most prolific season of his career so far, with 19 goals in 32 games in all competitions.

It is little secret that United will be on the hunt for a new forward this summer, especially if Edinson Cavani decides to return to South America.

The likes of Dortmund pair Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho are being strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

But speaking to the FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said United could look a little closer to home.

“Listen, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, for me I love him,” he said.

“I’ve watched a lot of Everton this year and he’s one that unnerves defenders. He’s not one you want to play against week in, week out. He’s aggressive, he attacks the ball.

“I was speaking to Carlo…