Ferguson Snubs Beckham, Rooney, Keane Names Four World-Class Players

Legendary Scottish manager Sir Alex Ferguson snubbed the likes of Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham in his list of world-class greats he managed at Manchester United.

Ferguson only named four stars as being worthy of the highest status in his book Leading.

The players includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

Rooney, Beckham and Keane all had fall outs with Ferguson before departing the club.

The 79-year-old Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and two-time Champions League winner wrote: “In my book there are only two world-class players playing today: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I don’t mean to demean or criticise any of the great or very good footballers who played for me during my 26-year career at United, but there were only four who were world class: Cantona, Giggs, Ronaldo and Scholes.

“And of the four, Cristiano was like an ornament on the top of a…