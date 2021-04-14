‘His Style Is Important For Us’- Slavia Prague Coach Talks Up Olayinka Ahead Arsenal Clash

Slavia Prague manager Jindřich Trpišovský has labelled Peter Olayinka an ”important player” ahead of his side’s Europa League clash against Arsenal, reports Completesports.com.

Trpišovský’s men will take on the Gunners in their second leg quarter-final tie at the Sinobo Stadium on Thursday.

Olayinka has been one of the top performers for Slavia Prague this season with three goals and two assists in 10 appearances in the Europa League.



“Peter Olayinka has a lot behind him, he is very experienced, he went through great European battles with us, where he was also productive. His style is important to us,”he told reporters on Wednesday.

The winger missed last weekend’s derby win against Sparta Prague but Trpišovsky expects him to feature against the Gunners.

“Sima and Olayinka tried to train. According to indications, there will be one in the basic line-up and one for about twenty minutes,”he…