Musa and 7 Ex-Eagles Players Who Returned To Star In The NPFL

JAMES AGBEREBI profiles seven former Super Eagles stars who returned from greener pastures overseas and featured again in the Nigerian domestic football league which once served as springboard for plying their trade abroad.

AHMED MUSA

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is back in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and has signed for former club Kano Pillars.

Musa will be with Pillars until the end of the 2020-2021 football season.

The former Leicester and CKSA Moscow’s return to the NPFL has been endorsed by football fans, coaches and administrators, as they believe it will help the image of the league.

Musa cut his football teeth at GBS Football Academy who loaned him to Jos side JUTH FC before Kano Pillars the signed him in 2009, and was loaned to Dutch side VVV Venlo in 2011 after and impressive performance for the Flying Eagles at 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia. CSKA then landed the service of the speedy forward…