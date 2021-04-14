Musa’s Decision To Join Kano Pillars Will Help Promote NPFL

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has applauded the courage of Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa to play in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Musa, who recently joined Kano Pillars on a short-term deal, was part of the Super Eagles side that qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The former CSKA Moscow star had been without a club since departing Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr in October last year.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Unuanel said that Musa’s decision to play in the NPFL will help promote the league and give it a better facelift.

“At first, I was really shocked when I heard the news that Super Eagles star, Ahmed Musa has penned a deal with Kano Pillars to play in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“It’s a decision well welcome by all standards because it will also help to promote the Nigerian League and give it a better facelift. I am really impressed and I know Kano Pillars players will benefit from him.

