Olayinka Targets Europa League Semi-Final Ticket With Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague forward Peter Olayinka is looking forward to Thursday’s Europa League second leg quarter-final tie against Arsenal, reports Completesports.com.

The Czech Republic champions held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium lat week.

A goalless draw or win at the Eden Arena will see Slavia Prague progress into the semi-finals of the competition.

” This is a big game for all of us, getting to the semi-finals is a big deal and for some of us this is a rare opportunity.” Olayinka told Brila FM.

” We’ve played several top games and are built for difficult opponents, what it looks like is that opposition players underrate us, maybe not their Managers, but the players.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without…