Osimhen Splashes Cash On Amputee Mary Daniel

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has splashed cash on one Mary Daniel, an amputee, who hawked water for survival, reports Completesports.com.

Daniel, 26, has been trending on the social media since she was spotted hawking water with one leg.

The young lady according to several reports lost her parents in an accident, which also took away one of her legs.



Instead of resorting to begging, she decided to go into hawking for survival.

She was recently spotted in a video which went viral and many Nigerians decided to make some contributions for her.

Osimhen also saw the video and sent money to her through his friends.

