Porto Boss Conceição Lavishes Praise On Sanusi ,Teammates Despite CL Ouster

FC Porto manager Sergio Conceição has praised Zaidu Sanusi and his teammates despite their elimination from the UEFA Champions League, reports Completesports.com.

Mehdi Taremi’s stunning overhead kick in second-half added time put the squeeze on Chelsea, but the Blues still progressed to the semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

Porto battled hard in the game but the Blues put up a disciplined performance to secure a place in the semi-finals for the first time since 2004.

Despite their ouster, Conceição insists his side can be proud of their performance in both legs.

“I am extremely proud of the group, the players and the way they believe in what they work for,”he said after the game.

