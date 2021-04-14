Ramos Madrid Skipper Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Laliga champions disclosed this on Tuesday.

Ramos had already been ruled out of Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Liverpool on Wednesday after sustaining a calf injury while on international duty with Spain.

It comes after defender Raphael Varane tested positive for coronavirus last week and was forced to miss the first leg against the Reds.

He has been undergoing a period of self-isolation.

Madrid are already without Lucas Vazquez who is expected to be out for the rest of the season after damaging his posterior knee ligament (PCL) in the Clasico on Saturday.

Vazquez was replaced by Alvaro Odriozola after 43 minutes, having already set up a goal in the 2-1 victory. Federico Valverde was also taken off with a knock in the second half.

The 13-time European champions are 3-1 up against Liverpool from the first leg…