Rohr, Nigeria’s New ‘White Witch Doctor’?

The last time this phrase was used for any Super Eagles coach was under the reign of French tactician, Philippe Omar Troussier as he masterminded Nigeria’s qualification to the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

He was nicknamed the ‘white witch doctor’ due to his tactics and style of approach with the Super Eagles. Not known for playing beautiful football, Troussier is certainly going to get you the maximum point even though he was axed from taking the team to the World Cup.

15 years after, Nigeria seems to have found another new white witch doctor in Gernot Rohr; who has changed the facelift of the senior national with some great and exciting talents. He has made most qualifications look easy for the Super Eagles without the usual permutations that the team is known for once they are in a tight corner.

His gradual progress with the team may be termed as ‘slow and steady’ considering the fact that when he was first appointed as the coach of the Super Eagles by the Nigeria…