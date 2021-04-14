Tuchel Wants Madrid Over Liverpool In Champions League Semi-finals 

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits he would prefer to face Real Madrid rather than Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals after the Blues reached the last four for the first time since 2014.

Chelsea were beaten by Porto on Tuesday night in the home leg of their quarter-final in Seville, Mehdi Taremi’s scoring a stunning injury-time overhead kick for Sergio Conceicao’s side.

But Tuchel’s men had done the hard work in the first leg, winning 2-0 in the away game which was also staged in Seville to render Porto’s late goal irrelevant.

Also Read: Musa Rejoins Kano Pillars Until End Of Season

Chelsea will now face the winners of the Liverpool and Madrid tie, which the Laliga champions lead 3-1 going into Wednesday’s second leg at Anfield.

“In general I like not to play against teams from your same league in the Champions League as it gives more of a feeling of a European competition but that is the only thing. The game is far from over but I will watch it…