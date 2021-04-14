UCL: Chelsea Book Semi-Final Spot Despite Late Scare; PSG Knock Out Bayern

Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals despite losing 1-0 to Porto, going through 2-1 on aggregate.

The Blues reached the last-four for the first time in seven years.

Substitute Mehdi Taremi scored a sublime overhead kick in injury time , but it was little too late as Chelsea held on to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Taremi made history as the first Iranian to score in the Champions League.

Chelsea will play either Liverpool or Real Madrid in the semi-finals on April 27/28 and May 4/5.

In the other game, Paris Saint-Germain knocked Bayern Munich out of the competition despite a 1-0 defeat.

PSG progressed to the semi-finals on away goals.

The French champions won the first-leg 3-2.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men will face either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved….