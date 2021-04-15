Arsenal Goalie Leno: Saka Will Be World Class Player

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has no doubts Bukayo Saka has “world class” potential.

The Germany international has seen Saka’s rapid development first-hand and believes there is only more to come from the teenager.

“His performances are incredible,” Leno said. “He’s a top player and he has a top mentality. I think it’s very unusual for a young player like him because he’s very professional.

“He feels older than he is because he’s almost leading the team. This is a very good sign. I’m pretty sure he will become a world-class player. We are very happy to have him because this season – I don’t know if he’s the best – he’s been one of the best players.”

