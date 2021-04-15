Delta State Retains National Sports Festival Title

Delta State retained the National Sports Festival title after emerging winners at Edo 2020, reports Completesports.com.



Read Also:Benin Facilities Good Enough To Host All African Games – Dalung

Team Delta won 384 medals ( 158 Gold, 116 Silver and 110 Bronze).

Hosts Edo came second, while Bagels took third position.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

